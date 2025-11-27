Home / Markets / News / NACL Ind hits 5% upper circuit as board to consider fund raising on Dec 1

NACL Ind hits 5% upper circuit as board to consider fund raising on Dec 1

The buying on the counter came after the company announced it would consider raising funds in a meeting on December 1, 2025

NACL Industries share price
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
NACL Industries shares were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE, at ₹196.1 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company announced it would consider raising funds in a meeting on December 1, 2025.
 
At 11:10 AM, NACL Industries’ share price was trading 4.98 per cent higher at ₹196.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.48 per cent at 86,021.89.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,949.94 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹337.65 and 52-week low was at ₹50. 
“A meeting of the Board of Directors of NACL Industries Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 1, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate a proposal for raising funds, including by way of a rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, or any other permissible mode and for combination thereof, through the issuance of equity shares, equity-linked securities, warrants, and for any other eligible securities,” the filing read.  ALSO READ | Why did Patel Engineering share zoom 16% in trade today? Find out here 
That apart, in Q2, NACL Industries posted a net profit of ₹2.55 crore, as compared to ₹14.9 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹456.9 crore, as against ₹443.69 crore a year ago. The company’s total expenses stood at ₹433 crore, as compared to ₹423.58 crore a year ago. 
 
NACL Industries is an agrochemical company, focused on improving agricultural productivity and sustainability. The company serves both domestic and international markets with a broad portfolio of crop protection products, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators and nematicides, as well as key technical-grade active ingredients such as acetamiprid, amitraz, carbendazim and imidacloprid.
 
NACL operates technical manufacturing plants at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and Dahej in Gujarat, supported by two formulation units at Ethakota in East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, and a dedicated research and development centre in Rangareddy, Telangana. The company emphasises integrity, quality and a collaborative, performance-driven culture as it works to support modern farming practices. 

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

