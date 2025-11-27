NACL Industries shares were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE, at ₹196.1 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company announced it would consider raising funds in a meeting on December 1, 2025.

At 11:10 AM, NACL Industries’ share price was trading 4.98 per cent higher at ₹196.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.48 per cent at 86,021.89.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,949.94 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹337.65 and 52-week low was at ₹50.

ALSO READ | Why did Patel Engineering share zoom 16% in trade today? Find out here “A meeting of the Board of Directors of NACL Industries Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 1, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate a proposal for raising funds, including by way of a rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, or any other permissible mode and for combination thereof, through the issuance of equity shares, equity-linked securities, warrants, and for any other eligible securities,” the filing read.

That apart, in Q2, NACL Industries posted a net profit of ₹2.55 crore, as compared to ₹14.9 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹456.9 crore, as against ₹443.69 crore a year ago. The company’s total expenses stood at ₹433 crore, as compared to ₹423.58 crore a year ago. NACL Industries is an agrochemical company, focused on improving agricultural productivity and sustainability. The company serves both domestic and international markets with a broad portfolio of crop protection products, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators and nematicides, as well as key technical-grade active ingredients such as acetamiprid, amitraz, carbendazim and imidacloprid.