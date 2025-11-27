Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Why did Patel Engineering share zoom 16% in trade today? Find out here

Why did Patel Engineering share zoom 16% in trade today? Find out here

At 11:10 AM, Patel Engineering shares were trading 14.57 per cent higher at ₹37.99 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.48 per cent higher at 86,020.77 level.

Patel Engineering share price today

Patel Engineering, established in 1949, is a 76-year-old company with a robust presence in the hydropower, tunnelling, and irrigation sectors. The company has built a solid reputation for successfully executing projects both in India and abroad. | S

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Patel Engineering share price today: Construction engineering firm Patel Engineering share price rose up to 16.40 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹38.60 per share, on Thursday, November 27, 2025.
 
What lifted Patel Engineering's share price today?

 
Patel Engineering shares gained on Thursday after the company announced it has secured two Letters of Intent (LoIs) from Saidax Engineers and Infrastructures Pvt Ltd. 
 
The contracts involve excavation, overburden removal, coal cutting, loading, and transportation works at the Jhiria West OCP project in the Hasdeo Area, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, for South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL).
 

The combined value of the LoIs stands at ₹798.19 crore (excluding taxes). 

The scope of work includes composite overburden removal and rehandling, coal cutting using surface miners, loading and transportation of coal, and deployment and maintenance of all necessary plant, equipment, diesel, manpower, and labour.
 
With a proven track record in large-scale infrastructure projects, the company is well-placed to execute this work seamlessly.   ALSO READ | Sansera Engineering hits new high, zooms 85% from March low; what's driving this stock? 
Kavita Shirvaikar, managing director of Patel Engineering, said, "These new projects represent a natural extension of the large-scale infrastructure works we undertake and also open up new avenues. Importantly, these works come in addition to a robust tender pipeline of more than ₹34,000 crores already bid and under evaluation, as well as further opportunities worth ₹18,000 crores expected to come up for bidding before the end of this financial year.”
 
“Looking ahead, nearly ₹1 trillion of projects are anticipated to come up for bidding over the next one to two years in the core areas that we operate. With these opportunities, we are confident that our order book will grow substantially in the coming year and beyond,” Shirvaikar added.
 
Over the years, PEL has completed more than 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects, and over 300 kilometres of tunnelling, primarily for central public sector undertakings and various state government agencies.
 

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

