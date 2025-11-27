Nifty Auto at new high; here's why Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland rose 5% today

Thus far in the month of November, the Nifty Auto index has outperformed the market by gaining 3.3 per cent, as against a 1.5 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Further, in the past four months, the auto index has surged 17 per cent, as compared to 6 per cent up move in the benchmark index.

What's driving Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland stock prices?

According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, November wholesales shall be robust given the double-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth across 2Ws, CVs and passenger vehicle (PVs) coupled with a high single-digit growth in tractors.

Meanwhile, sales volumes are likely to be driven by continued positive customer sentiment spurred by better affordability (courtesy GST cuts), strong rural demand, interest rate cuts and adequate finance availability.

CV industry volumes are anticipated to grow in double-digits in November 2025 (up 15 per cent YoY in domestic market) owing to positive impact of GST cuts (particularly in case of LCVs), improved freight availability (due to higher consumption demand), adequate financing availability and a low base. Moreover, the brokerage firm reckons exports shall increase at double-digits due to growth in the Asian region. It estimates total volume shall increase 18 per cent YoY for Ashok Leyland (to 16,700 units), 18 per cent YoY for Tata Motors (to 32,500 units) and 17 per cent YoY for Eicher Motors-VECV (to 6,500 units).