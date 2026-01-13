Nalco stock zooms 29% in 1 month, hits new peak in subdued market

National Aluminium Company (Nalco) share price today

Share price of National Aluminium Company (Nalco) hit a new peak at ₹359.65, as the stock rallied 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on expectations of healthy earnings. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.05 per cent at 83,832 at 10:40 AM.

In the past one month, the stock price of the public sector undertaking company has zoomed 29 per cent, as compared to 1.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex and 8 per cent rise in the BSE Metal index . It has more-than-doubled or skyrocketed 157 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹140 touched on April 7, 2025.

Why Nalco's share price more-than-doubled in 9 months? Nalco operates captive high-quality bauxite mines, which meet 100 per cent of its alumina requirement for manufacturing aluminium. The company currently operates two captive bauxite mines and one captive coal mine while one bauxite mine is likely to commence operations by Q2FY27. All of these mines are allotted by the government and have valid mining licences and related statutory clearances, giving the company a competitive advantage in the highly regulated mining industry, wherein private miners could face stoppage of operations due to the lack of a valid licence or clearance, or having to pay a high premium. Nalco’s licences for bauxite mines will remain valid up to 2029-73 while those for coal mines shall remain valid up to 2051.

The low production cost for alumina, on account of its high-quality captive bauxite mine, provides Nalco the flexibility to sell additional alumina as and when aluminium prices are less remunerative to sustain full production capacity, so as to maximise profitability. Overall, the alumina segment provides Nalco the cushion to support margins even during downturns, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). Meanwhile, during the first half (April to September) of the financial year 2025-26 (H1FY26), Nalco continued its strong performance with a 50.15 per cent growth in net profit, soaring to ₹2,497 crore as against ₹1,663 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year.

On the sales front, Nalco achieved its highest-ever alumina sales of 699,913 MT in H1FY26, surpassing the previous best of 656,480 MT achieved in FY2013–14. The company also recorded the highest-ever cumulative domestic metal sales of 225,675 MT in H1FY26. The management said the strong performance was driven by enhanced operational efficiencies, cost optimization measures, and supportive market conditions, including a recovery in aluminium prices in the international market and steady domestic demand growth from the infrastructure and automotive sectors. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY In FY26, the margins are likely to remain healthy, given that the coal supply from captive coal mines shall improve further, and the alumina and aluminium realisations are likely to remain elevated in FY26 on supply concerns from the Chinese market. Ind-Ra expects the EBITDA margins to remain healthy at 25 per cent-30 per cent over FY26-FY27, supported by increased backward integration and improved cost efficiencies.