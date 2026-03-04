Natco Pharma shares rise 3% in weak mkt on launching generic Pomalyst in US

Natco Pharma shares rose 3.5 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹990 per share. At 9:55 AM, Natco Pharma’s share price was trading 2.86 per cent higher at ₹983.8. In comparison, Nifty was down 2.02 per cent at 78,616.07.

The buying on the counter came after the company, along with Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, launched Pomalidomide Capsules, a generic version of Pomalyst by Celgene, in the US market.

In an exchange filing, Natco said the product is indicated for adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor, and have shown disease progression during or within 60 days of the last treatment. The drug is also approved for AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma after failure of highly active antiretroviral therapy, and for HIV-negative adult patients with Kaposi sarcoma.

The company said pomalidomide capsules will be available in 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg strengths and will be distributed primarily through specialty pharmacies and clinics. Natco said the reference product had estimated US sales of $3.2 billion for the 12 months ended September 2025, citing industry sales data. The company also said it believes, based on information made available by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), that it has 180 days of shared exclusivity. “We are pleased to launch Pomalidomide Capsules in the U.S.; this further strengthens our oncology and specialty portfolio in the U.S.,” said Rajeev Nannapaneni, Vice Chairman and CEO of Natco Pharma, according to the release.