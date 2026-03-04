Rupee sinks to fresh low, breaches 92/$ mark amid West Asia tensions

This is a goldmine for exporters, who can now sell their cash and spot receivables above the 92 level, while importers may need to wait for dips to buy dollars, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "We now await action from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the rupee... The US dollar was the only preferred safe haven after the US attacks on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to its energy self-sufficiency."

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)

Meanwhile, RBI said India’s current account deficit (CAD) widened to $13.2 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, in the third quarter of 2025–26 (October–December). The deficit stood at $11.3 billion, or 1.1 per cent of GDP, in the corresponding quarter of 2024-25.==========