KPI Green Energy rises 4% on receiving 'Category A' power trading licence

The buying on the counter came after the company received the Category A Power Trading Licence from the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:45 AM IST
KPI Green Energy shares rose 4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹438.5 per share. At 10:20 AM, KPI Green’s share price was trading 3.55 per cent higher at ₹436.55 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.36 per cent at 82,466.19. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹8,614.92 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹589 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹312.95 per share. 

Why were KPI Green Energy shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company received the Category A Power Trading Licence from the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC), enabling the company to trade electricity and optimise realisation by aligning power sales with demand curves for KP Group’s 6+ GW renewable portfolio.
 
“This licence is a strategic milestone for us. It not only empowers KPI to participate directly in
dynamic markets but also allows us to sell power when and where it’s most needed—maximising
realisations, expanding customer choice, and accelerating India’s clean-energy transition,” said
Faruk Patel, chairman & managing director, KPI Green Energy.  
 
With this GERC approval, KPI Green Energy can now:
  • Tap directly into power exchanges and short-term bilateral markets, providing industrial and utility customers with flexible procurement options that adapt to their operational demand curves.
  • Offer verifiable green energy blocks that support both renewable energy (RE) compliance and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives.
  • Enable transparent pricing through exchange-discovered rates and standardised contracts, making costs predictable and competitive for customers.
  • Support faster onboarding for open-access consumers, meeting short-term and transitional energy needs quickly and efficiently
By actively matching electricity sales to market demand—including day-ahead and real-time products—the company enhances both customer flexibility and the financial realisation from its renewable energy generation. 
 
That apart, on September 9, 2025, the company bagged Letters of Award for the development 100 MW Solar Power Project on a turnkey basis under the DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) module category, with scope including supply, service, and Operations and maintenance (O&M) for the Operational Life of the Project under our Captive Power Producer (CPP) business segment.
 
The order was received from multiple industrial investors under the Distributed Renewable Energy Bilateral Purchase (DREBP) Policy.
 
According to the filing, Sun Drops Energia Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company, shall develop the project. The project is tentatively scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2026-27, in various tranches as per the terms of the order.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

