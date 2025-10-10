KPI Green Energy rises 4% on receiving 'Category A' power trading licence

KPI Green Energy shares rose 4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹438.5 per share. At 10:20 AM, KPI Green’s share price was trading 3.55 per cent higher at ₹436.55 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.36 per cent at 82,466.19.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹8,614.92 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹589 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹312.95 per share.

Why were KPI Green Energy shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company received the Category A Power Trading Licence from the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC), enabling the company to trade electricity and optimise realisation by aligning power sales with demand curves for KP Group’s 6+ GW renewable portfolio.

“This licence is a strategic milestone for us. It not only empowers KPI to participate directly in dynamic markets but also allows us to sell power when and where it’s most needed—maximising realisations, expanding customer choice, and accelerating India’s clean-energy transition,” said ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by 340pts, Nifty atop 25,250; PSBs, realty gain Faruk Patel, chairman & managing director, KPI Green Energy. With this GERC approval, KPI Green Energy can now: Tap directly into power exchanges and short-term bilateral markets, providing industrial and utility customers with flexible procurement options that adapt to their operational demand curves.

Offer verifiable green energy blocks that support both renewable energy (RE) compliance and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives.

Enable transparent pricing through exchange-discovered rates and standardised contracts, making costs predictable and competitive for customers.

Support faster onboarding for open-access consumers, meeting short-term and transitional energy needs quickly and efficiently ALSO READ: 5paisa Capital soars 15%, volumes surge after Q2 results; details here By actively matching electricity sales to market demand—including day-ahead and real-time products—the company enhances both customer flexibility and the financial realisation from its renewable energy generation.