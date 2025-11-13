Shares of the company rose for the second day and currently trade at 6.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 6.5 per cent this year, compared to a 9.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Nazara Technologies has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,943.28 crore.

Nazara Technologies Q2 results

The loss in this quarter was mainly driven by a write-down of the company’s investment in Moonshine Technologies after the government imposed a ban on real-money gaming.

Nazara’s revenue from operations surged 65 per cent year-on-year to ₹526.46 crore from ₹318.94 crore in Q2FY25, and rose 5.5 per cent sequentially from ₹498.77 crore. The company also recorded an exceptional jump in other income, which soared to ₹1,104.46 crore from just ₹25.31 crore a year earlier