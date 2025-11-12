Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nazara Technologies reports ₹29.35 crore Q2 loss on Moonshine write-down

Nazara Technologies reports ₹29.35 crore Q2 loss on Moonshine write-down

Nazara Technologies posted a Rs 29.35 crore Q2 loss after a Rs 914.7 crore impairment in Moonshine Technologies, even as revenue rose 65% to Rs 526 crore

Nazara Technologies

Total expenses grew 66.3 per cent to Rs 534.25 crore, compared to Rs 321.27 crore in Q2FY25, with only a marginal 2.5 per cent rise over the previous quarter. (Image: Linkedin)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nazara Technologies, India’s only publicly listed gaming firm, reported a Rs 29.35 crore consolidated net loss in the second quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26), compared with a net profit of Rs 23.83 crore a year earlier. The loss was primarily due to the write-down of its investment in Moonshine Technologies, following the government’s ban on real-money gaming.
 
In the previous quarter (Q1FY26), Nazara had reported a profit of Rs 53.46 crore.
 
Revenue and income details 
Nazara’s revenue from operations surged 65 per cent year-on-year to Rs 526.46 crore from Rs 318.94 crore in Q2FY25, and rose 5.5 per cent sequentially from Rs 498.77 crore.
 
 
The company also recorded an exceptional jump in other income, which soared to Rs 1,104.46 crore from just Rs 25.31 crore a year earlier—an over 40-fold increase. This came after Nazara ceased control of Nodwin Gaming, which became an associate entity, triggering a Rs 1,098.46 crore gain from the revaluation of its investment in Nodwin. 

Also Read

Nazara Technologies

Nazara to publish Bodycam on Fortnite, its first launch on platform

Gaming companies in India have raised $20.2 million in equity funding in 2025. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Nazara Technologies rises 20% in a year; brokerage sees 24% more upside

Gaming companies in India have raised $20.2 million in equity funding in 2025. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Nazara Technologies plunges 12%, stock hits three-month low; here's why

IndusInd Bank's shares plummeted 19 per cent on Friday – the worst fall in over four years. The crash followed a day after the bank reported a sharp 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in its Q2FY25 consolidated net profit to Rs 1,325.45 crore.

Nazara Tech sheds ₹2,800 crore in M-cap despite no hit from RMG bill

poker, betting, nazara

Nazara may write down PokerBaazi stake amid looming online betting ban

 
Expenses and impairment 
Total expenses grew 66.3 per cent to Rs 534.25 crore, compared to Rs 321.27 crore in Q2FY25, with only a marginal 2.5 per cent rise over the previous quarter.
 
Nazara reduced the carrying value of its investment in Moonshine Technologies to Rs 96.53 crore as of Q2FY26, resulting in a total impairment of Rs 914.7 crore during the quarter. Moonshine operated platforms like PokerBaazi and other card-based real-money gaming properties that were impacted by the Online Gaming Act.
 
Management commentary 
“Nazara continued strengthening its position as an IP-led, global gaming platform. We are evolving from publishing individual games to building and scaling long-term franchises,” said Nitish Mittersain, joint managing director and chief executive officer of Nazara Technologies.
 
He added, “The accounting adjustments this quarter, including the Moonshine impairment and Nodwin fair value gain, are one-time items and do not impact operating cash flows or the momentum of our core business.”
 
Portfolio highlights 
Nazara’s portfolio includes Curve Games, Kiddopia, Animal Jam, Fusebox Games (Love Island, Big Brother, Bigg Boss), World Cricket Championship, and Sportskeeda, along with offline ventures such as Funky Monkeys and Smaaash Entertainment.

More From This Section

NTPC

NTPC to foray into coal gasification with 5-10 MT annual production goal

fake ORS drinks

Delhi HC denies Johnson & Johnson subsidiary to sell existing ORSL stock

Google, Alphabet

Google's $15 bn AI hub in Vizag driven by rising India demand: execpremium

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints Q2 profit jumps 43% on strong decorative, global sales

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk backs oral semaglutide, cuts Wegovy prices to widen reachpremium

Topics : Company News Nazara Technologies Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVEDelhi Blast Stocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon