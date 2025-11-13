The restructuring marked a key milestone for the auto major, unlocking value and enabling sharper strategic focus across its businesses.

However, as TMPV begins its independent journey, analysts caution that several structural risks – from slower EV adoption to JLR’s global dependence – could weigh on its growth trajectory.

EV adoption hurdles, competitive pressures

According to Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Mastertrust, Tata Motors has done “really well in India’s passenger vehicle space, especially after taking an early lead in EVs.” However, he warns that “like every strong story, there are some clear risks that could slow it down in the next few years.”

Slower EV adoption remains a major challenge. “Even though Tata dominates the local EV market with cars like the Nexon, Punch, and Tiago EV, the overall shift toward electric vehicles in India is still challenging,” Singh said. “People still worry about charging points, long-term battery life, and the price gap compared to petrol cars. If the government pulls back on incentives or infrastructure doesn’t grow fast enough, EV demand could lose steam – and that directly affects Tata’s biggest growth driver,” he added. He also highlighted tighter emission norms and supply chain disruptions as key hurdles. “New norms like BS7 will need more investment in cleaner engines and hybrid systems,” Singh said, noting this could pressure margins for smaller models. He added that “Tata relies on a few key imported parts like semiconductors and battery cells, so even small disruptions can throw off production schedules and delivery timelines.”

ALSO READ | Tata Motors PV unit vulnerable as JLR dominance clouds growth Rising competition is another risk. “Maruti, Hyundai, and Mahindra are all pushing new EVs, while brands like MG and BYD are already growing fast,” Singh said, adding that Tata will need to “innovate faster and keep costs in check to protect its lead.” Global exposure, financial dependence on JLR Meanwhile, G Chokhalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, said a “major key risk is heavy dependence on global markets.” He explained that “JLR business as well as its technology business through Tata Technologies depend on external economies which are giving a lot of uncertainties due to tariff war and applying severe margin pressures.”

“Domestic PV business, though growing its margin is poor. EV adoption for all automobiles except 2-W is going to be a long-term game. JLR would continue to see major volatility in both growth and margins,” he added. However, Chokhalingam noted that the commercial vehicle (CV) business remains a steadier bet. “Compared to PV, Tata Motor’s CV is far better in relative terms. Though growth is lower as compared to PV, its margins are expected to be stable. Most importantly this business and also its investee company (Tata Capital) are playing on domestic demand which is far superior,” he said. (Disclosure: Equinomics Research does not hold any of these stocks.)

Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, flagged similar concerns. “EV adoption is taking time in India, and JLR is still facing turbulence across geographies. The company is also dealing with intense competition, which is putting pressure on margins,” he said. “JLR’s sales performance in China is crucial, but the Chinese market is currently experiencing stagnation in growth and domestic consumption,” he added. ALSO READ | Tata Motors Q2 preview: Here's what to expect from the auto giant Financially, JLR continues to be the key driver, contributing 87 per cent of TMPV’s consolidated revenue in FY25, according to a report by SBI Securities. Over the past three years, JLR’s revenue grew from ₹2,22,860 crore in FY23 to ₹3,14,220 crore in FY25, while Ebitda improved from ₹25,733 crore to ₹44,963 crore. PAT turned positive at ₹27,101 crore in FY24 after a loss of ₹472 crore a year earlier, but moderated to ₹19,010 crore in FY25 as competition and input costs weighed on margins.