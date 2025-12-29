NBCC (India) share price rose to the highest level since June on Monday, as the company settled a long-standing dispute with the government over lands located in the National Capital Region.

The share price rose as much as 3.13 per cent to ₹125.85, the highest level since June 6.

NBCC (India) share price recorded a three-session gaining streak. In three sessions to Monday, the scrip has gained 8.24 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the counter has risen 33.41 per cent as compared to 9.81 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index in 2025.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE NBCC (India) has seen 10.34 million shares change hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) so far on Monday. It was trading 1.59 per cent higher at ₹124 apiece as of 9:34 AM, as compared to 0.12 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Why did NBCC (India) share price rise today? NBCC (India) share price rose on Monday as the company reached a settlement agreement with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) over lands located in Sultanpur and Ghitorni villages. It was a long-pending litigation regarding a land measuring 42.46 acres in Sultanpur/Ghitorni village in Delhi, the company said in the exchange filing. As per the settlement agreement, the land will be equally divided between NBCC (India) and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). The company will have a share of 21.23 acres, for which the government body will execute a perpetual lease deed in favour of NBCC (India).