Monday, December 29, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Solarworld Energy shares soar 14% on ₹725-cr order from NTPC Renewable

Solarworld Energy shares soar 14% on ₹725-cr order from NTPC Renewable

Solarworld Energy shares jumped 14 per cent after it received a LoA for the development of a 250 MWac grid-connected solar PV project from NTPC Renewable Energy

Solarworld Energy share price

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd. rallied over 14 per cent on Monday after it received a letter of award for the development of a 250 MWac grid-connected solar PV project worth ₹725.33 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy.
 
The lender's stock rose as much as 14.5 per cent during the day to ₹303 per share, the biggest intraday gain since October 29 this year. The Solarworld Energy Solutions stock pared gains to trade 11 per cent higher at ₹293.5 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:11 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose to the highest level since December 10 and currently trade at 71 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. Solarworld Energy's counter has fallen 26 per cent since listing on September 30 this year and has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,509.61 crore.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Solarworld Energy bags ₹725-crore order win

Solarworld Energy has received a letter of award (LoA) from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. for an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) package to develop a 250 megawatt alternating current (MWac) grid-connected solar photovoltaic project.
 
The order, awarded by a domestic entity, is valued at approximately Rs 725.33 crore, according to the exchange filing. Under the contract, the company will undertake the complete EPC scope for the project. The solar project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2026-27.

Also Read

Sensex Today, Stock Market LIVE Updates, December 29

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex trade lower as RIL, Airtel shares weigh; Nifty Metal hits new high

NBCC (India)n share price rose on December 29

NBCC hits over 6-month high after settling land dispute with Delhi govt

Coforge Encora Acquisition

What does Coforge's Encora acquisition mean for investors? Analysts weigh

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank's growth improving; NIMs to bottom in Q4FY26/Q1: Motilal Oswal

Banks and financial institutions will probably report better earnings for the third quarter, Elara Securities said

Q3FY26 bank earnings to improve, but NIM concerns loom: Elara Securities

 
Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd., incorporated in 2013, is a solar energy solutions provider specialising in EPC services through an asset-light model, offering end-to-end project execution while retaining customer ownership. Its zero-upfront-investment approach promotes cost-effective adoption of solar power. 
 
In May 2024, it partnered with ZNSHINE PV-Tech Co. Ltd. to set up a solar panel facility. Key clients include SJVN Green Energy and Haldiram.  ALSO READ | Nifty Metal index hits record high, surges 27% in CY2025; here's why

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO details

The public offering in September comprised a fresh issue of 12.5 million shares worth nearly ₹400 crore, along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.4 million equity shares worth ₹50 crore. The IPO was offered at a price band of ₹333–₹351 per share, with a lot size of 42 shares.
 
The company said that it intends to use the proceeds from the fresh issue for investment in its subsidiary, KSPL, to partially finance the establishment of the Pandhurna Project. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
 

More From This Section

Metals and Mining

Nifty Metal index hits record high, surges 27% in CY2025; here's why

Stocks to watch on December 29

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 29: Coforge, Tech M, Lenskart, PNB, Ola, Timex

global stocks

Asian stocks advance as Fed rate cut bets push precious metals to records

stock market performance in 2025

Smallcap index set for worst show in 7 years; time to cherry-pick?

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Tarc, Karur Vysya Bank, Apl Apollo: Top technical stock picks by analyst

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAakash Shah Choice Broking Stocks RecommendationsMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon