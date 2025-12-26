Titan shares hit record high on foray into lab-grown diamond segment

Shares of Titan Co. hit a fresh high on Friday, rising over 1 per cent, after it announced the launch lab grown diamond store in Mumbai on December 29, along with a new brand.

The company's stock rose as much as 1.7 per cent during the day to a new high of ₹3,977.4 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 16 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.4 per cent higher at ₹3,966 apiece, compared to a 0.30 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:20 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day decline and currently trade less than 1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 21.8 per cent this year, compared to a 10 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Titan has a total market capitalisation of ₹3.52 trillion.

Titan to launch new brand Titan Company said it will launch a new brand, 'beYon - from the House of Titan,' with the opening of an exclusive retail store in Mumbai on December 29, 2025. The brand will cater to women's adornment needs across lifestyle categories beyond watches, perfumes, sarees and handbags, according to the exchange filing. beYon will debut with a curated range of lab-grown diamond (LGD) jewellery, marking Titan's entry into the emerging segment. The company said that it plans to add a couple of more stores in Mumbai and Delhi in the near term.