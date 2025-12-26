Ex-date alert! MCX, 2 others to remain in focus next week; details inside

A-1 Limited (formerly A-1 Acid Ltd), a distributor of industrial acids and chemicals, has announced a bonus issue of equity shares in a 3:1 ratio—3 equity shares for every 1 existing equity share of ₹10 each. Additionally, the company will split every 1 equity share of ₹10 fully paid-up into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re. 1 each. The record date for both actions, the company said, is set for December 31, 2025.