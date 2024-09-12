Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / NBCC shares surge 5% on inking MoU with MTNL for Rs 1,600-cr project

NBCC shares surge 5% on inking MoU with MTNL for Rs 1,600-cr project

The uptick in NBCC share price came after the company announced that it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MTNL for a project worth Rs 1,600 crore.

equity trading volumes, share market
Representational Image
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NBCC in focus: Shares of construction engineering company NBCC rose up to 4.52 per cent to hit an intraday high of 183.70 per share on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

The uptick in NBCC share price came after the company announced that it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MTNL for a project worth Rs 1,600 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In an exchange filing, NBCC said, “It is hereby informed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between NBCC (India) Limited and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) on September 11, 2024 to collaborate to develop a prominent Land Parcel of MTNL measuring approximately 13.88 acres located on Pankha Road, New Delhi.”

Under the terms of order, the companies have collaborated to develop a prominent Land Parcel of MTNL measuring approximately 13.88 acres located on Pankha Road in New Delhi. The project, meanwhile, is valued at Rs 1,600 crore, the company said. 

This project further aims to transform the land into a state of the art residential/commercial space, leveraging the expertise and resources of both organisations, it added.

Financially, state-owned NBCC posted a 38 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 107.2crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year 2025 (Q1FY25), as against a profit of Rs 77.4 crore in the year-ago period (Q1FY24). The company's total income jumped to Rs 2,197.8 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,974 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

NBCC is a construction company. It provides project management consultancy, real estate, engineering procurement, construction, civil engineering, and redevelopment. NBCC also provides water treatment plants, water supply networks including raw water mains, and solid waste management

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tests 25k; Metal, Health, Consumer, Pharma gain

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment today; check status, GMP & likely gains

F&O Insights: Nifty pivot at 25,000; India VIX hints bullish bias building

Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, APSEZ, Vedanta, BPCL, Nazara Technologies

Market today: Nifty eyes gap-up; CPI, Shree Tirupati IPO listing in focus


The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 209.75 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 53.50 per share.  The market capitalisation of NBCC is Rs 32,427 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

At 10:05 AM, shares of NBCC were trading 2.50 per cent higher at Rs 180.15 per share. By comparison, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.32 per cent higher at 81,784.47 levels.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nomura ups target for Bajaj duo, M&M Fin, says rate cut positive for NBFCs

GE T&D shares jump over 4% after bagging multiple orders; check details

Dividend, Bonus Issue: SJVN, Varun Beverages, 22 others go ex-date today

Tata Motors shares slip 6% after UBS maintains 'sell' with target of Rs 825

IndiGo, Ceat: Which stocks are on analysts' radar as oil falls below $70?

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyIndian equity returnsNBCC (India)NBCCMTNL

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story