NCC shares jumped 4.8 percent in the morning deals, logging an intraday high at ₹215.95 per share. The demand for the stock came after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Limited for the redevelopment of Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital at Laheriasarai.

Around 10:29 AM, NCC share price was up 2.26 per cent at ₹210.7 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.92 per cent at 77,609.43. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹13,228.73 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹364.5 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹169.95 per share.

ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 770 pts to 77,680 "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform that, today the Company has received Letter of Acceptance dated 21st March 2025 from Bihar Medical Services & Infrastructure Corporation Limited for Redevelopment of Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital at Laheriasarai, Darbhanga," the filing read.

The total value of the project stands at ₹1480.34 crore and has to be completed within 42 months.

Recently, the company bagged an order of ₹2,129.6 crore from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority.

ALSO READ | Transrail Lighting shares shrug off anchor lock-in expiry, rally 6% In an exchange filing, the company said, “We are pleased to inform that, the Company has received Letter of Acceptance dated March 19, 2025, from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority for construction of roads, drains, water supply, sewage, utility ducts for power and ICT, reuse waterline and avenue plantation etc. at Zone-12 villages area in Amaravati Capital City, Andhra Pradesh.”

Also Read

Under the terms of the order, NCC will be responsible for the construction of roads, drains, water supply, sewage, utility ducts for power and ICT, reuse water line and avenue plantation on lumpsum contract (per centage tender) basis.

NCC Ltd is an Indian construction and infrastructure development company. It is known for executing large-scale projects across sectors such as residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation infrastructure. The company is involved in the construction of roads, highways, bridges, power plants, and water supply systems, as well as urban and rural development projects.

ALSO READ | Paradeep Parivahan makes negative debut, share lists at 20% discount on BSE SME With a strong focus on quality, safety, and sustainability, NCC Ltd. has earned a reputation for delivering complex projects on time and within budget. It operates across India and internationally, with a diverse portfolio that includes government and private sector clients.

In the past one year, NCC shares have lost 15 per cent against Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.