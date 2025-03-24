Monday, March 24, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Paradeep Parivahan makes negative debut, lists at 20% discount on BSE SME

Paradeep Parivahan makes negative debut, lists at 20% discount on BSE SME

The listing of Paradeep Parivahan was significantly below the market expectations

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of logistics solutions provider, Paradeep Parivahan made a negative debut on the BSE SME on Monday, March 24, 2025. The stock listed at ₹78.40 per share on the BSE SME, down 20 per cent from the issue price of ₹98 per share.
  The listing of Paradeep Parivahan was significantly below the market expectations. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Paradeep Parivahan were trading flat at Rs 98 per share in the grey market, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.  
Paradeep Parivahan IPO details

Paradeep Parivahan IPO was a book-built issue of ₹44.86 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 45.78 lakh equity shares. The public issue was available for subscription from Monday, March 17, 2025, to Wednesday, March 19, 2025  The price band was set in the range of ₹93-98 per share.  The SME IPO received a muted response from the investors, with the issue being oversubscribed 1.64 times. Retail investors subscribed for 1.66 times the reserved quota, non-institutional investors (NIIs) 1.82 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 1.33 times.  
 
About Paradeep Parivahan

Incorporated in November 2000, Paradeep Parivahan is a logistics solutions provider specialising in various aspects such as cargo handling, port operations, intra-port transportation, as well as the handling and transportation of port import cargo. Based in Paradip (Odisha), it is a complete 3 PL (third-party logistics service provider), delivering end-to-end solutions in the logistics and supply chain domain involving multimodal transport operations (MTO), owning and operating container, sea and transportation, warehousing, custom clearance services and handling of project cargo. The company operates across multiple locations, including Gopalpur, Paradip, Haldia, Visakhapatnam, Jajpur, Joda and Barbil.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

