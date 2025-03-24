Monday, March 24, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Transrail Lighting shares shrug off anchor lock-in expiry, rally 6%

Transrail Lighting shares shrug off anchor lock-in expiry, rally 6%

Shares of Transrail Lighting extended gains to their fifth day while they have fallen 2.3 per cent this year

stock market trading

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Transrail Lighting rose nearly 6 per cent on Monday even as the company's lock-in period for anchor investors ended during the session. 
 
Transrail Lighting's stock rose as much as 5.82 per cent during the day to ₹538.8 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 28 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.98 per cent higher at ₹528.3 apiece, compared to a 0.83 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:17 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their fifth day while they have fallen 2.3 per cent this year, compared to a 0.43 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Transrail Lighting has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,086.03 crore, according to BSE data.  
 

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Welspun Corp hits life high on receiving ₹476 cr from reducing stake in arm

crude oil, oil

BSE Oil & Gas index rally 7% in 1 week; Gail surges 7% on positive outlook

Power grid

Power Grid gains 3% in trade; among top gainers on Sensex; check details

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday informed the exchanges that it has received a ‘limited notice to proceed' (LNTP) from NTPC for setting up thermal power plants worth over Rs 15,000 crore.

L&T shares rise 3% on ₹12,000 crore fundraise; Up 10% in five sessions

PremiumManappuram, Manappuram Finance

Manappuram surges 7%; nears record high on strategic deal with Bain Capital

 
Anchor investors face a lock-in period of 30 days for 50 per cent of their allotted shares before the initial public offering, while the remaining 50 per cent is locked in for 90 days. This restriction prevents institutions from selling their shares immediately after listing, helping to stabilise the stock price and promote long-term confidence in the market.  
The company could see a potential selloff by anchor investors worth ₹122.9 crore as the first lock in for the company ended on January 23 this year. The company had allotted about 5.69 million shares at ₹432 apiece to 19 anchor investors, ahead of its IPO in December 2024.  
 
Last week, the company secured new orders worth Rs 1,647 crore in transmission and distribution (T&D) and railway businesses. These new orders, according to an exchange filing made by the company, include Letters of Awards (LOAs) for major T&D projects in the overseas market involving engineering, procurement and construction of transmission lines and substations.
 
Transrail Lighting is an engineering, procurement, and construction company with a primary focus on the power transmission and distribution business. Headquartered in India, it is a global enterprise with a footprint in 59 countries across five continents. As part of the Power T&D business, Transrail has large-scale manufacturing facilities in India for Galvanized Lattice Towers, Overhead Conductors, and Galvanized Monopoles, in addition to a well-accredited Tower testing facility.  ALSO READ | Divine Hira Jewellers shares list flat on NSE SME, miss GMP estimates
 
Shares of Transrail Lighting made their debut on the bourses on December 27, 2024, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company's shares listed at Rs 590 per share on the NSE, against the issue price of Rs 432. 
 

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 700 pts to 77,600; Nifty at 23,560; Financials, Realty gain

IPo listing

Divine Hira Jewellers shares list flat on NSE SME, miss GMP estimates

IPO

Desco Infratech IPO opens today; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

IPO

Grand Continent Hotels IPO closes today; subscription lags at 48%, GMP nil

IPO

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO opens on March 25; check GMP, dates, other details

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Nifty stocks S&P BSE Sensex MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon