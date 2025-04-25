Home / Markets / News / Nelco shares slide 8% on posting Q4 nos; What's worrying investors?

Nelco shares slide 8% on posting Q4 nos; What's worrying investors?

Nelco share price: The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share (10 per cent) (face value of ₹10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
Nelco share price: Shares of Nelco tumbled 7.9 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹808 per share. The counter saw selling after the company posted a weak set on fourth quarter (Q4Fy25) numbers.
 
At 11:22 AM, Nelco shares were trading 7.13 per cent lower at ₹815.55 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.29 per cent at 78,772.54. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,860.95 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,500 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹647.65 per share.
 
In past one year, Nelco shares have gained 16 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 7 per cent.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY HERE

Nelco results

The company reported its Q4 numbers after market hours on Thursday.  
In its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, Nelco reported a net loss of ₹4.08 crore as compared to a net profit of ₹6.1 crore a year ago. Its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹67.52 crore as compared to ₹81.61 crore a year ago. 
 
The company's total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹70.16 crore as compared to ₹82.34 crore. Besides, total expenses in the quarter decreased 9 per cent to ₹60.89 crore as compared to ₹66.89 crore a year ago. 

Nelco dividend 

The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share (10 per cent) (face value of ₹10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.   ALSO READ | Hotel stocks slide, IHCL, Lemon Tree, ITC Hotels down up to 6%; here's why

About Nelco

Nelco Limited, a part of the Tata Group, is a leading provider of satellite communication solutions in India, dedicated to empowering enterprise and government customers through innovative and customized connectivity services.
 
With deep expertise across VSAT connectivity, Satcom Projects, and Integrated Security & Surveillance Solutions, Nelco enables organizations across various industries to unlock their full potential.
Backed by robust infrastructure, strong domain knowledge, and end-to-end capabilities in consulting, system integration, customisation, and lifecycle management, we deliver reliable, flexible, and cost-effective communication solutions tailored to customer needs.
First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

