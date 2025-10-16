Home / Markets / News / Nestle India hits 52-week high on strong Q2 domestic sales, upbeat outlook

At 12:12 PM, Nestle India share price was trading 3.23 per cent higher at ₹1,261 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.53 per cent higher at 83,043.31 levels.

Nestle India set to replace Indiabulls Housing in Nifty next month
Nestle India remains focused on a “penetration-led volume growth strategy” and aims to strengthen its footprint across geographies and channels.
Nestle India share price today: Maggi maker Nestle India share price zoomed up to 4.74 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,279.50 per share.
 
What led to the sharp uptick in Nestle India share price today?

 
Nestle India’s stock rose sharply on Thursday after the company reported its results for the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), with robust domestic performance offsetting a decline in profit.
 
The FMCG major’s consolidated revenue from operations grew to ₹5,643.6 crore in Q2FY26, up from ₹5,104 crore in the same quarter last year. However, net profit declined to ₹743.1 crore from ₹899.4 crore in Q2FY25.
 
A key highlight of the quarter was the strong growth in domestic sales, which jumped to ₹5,411 crore from ₹4,883.1 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) – the highest ever recorded by the company.
 
“I am happy to report that domestic sales grew at a double-digit rate, led by volume growth. Three out of four product groups delivered strong volume led double-digit growth. Our domestic sales reached ₹5,411 crore, the highest ever recorded in any quarter. I would like to thank our employees for their commitment and resolve,” said Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director of Nestle India.
 
On the government’s recent GST rate changes, Tiwary said the move is a positive step for consumers and the FMCG sector.
 
“It is expected to stimulate consumption, drive affordability and contribute to the overall growth of the FMCG sector and the economy. We have been working closely with our partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, to pass on the benefits of the revised GST rates, across our product groups to our consumers,” he added.
 

Nestle segment-wise performance

 
The Confectionery category saw strong double-digit growth, led by Kitkat, which continued to gain market share and drive expansion, particularly in rural areas. India remains Nestlé’s second-largest market for Kitkat globally. Munch and Milkybar also recorded high double-digit growth.
 
The Powdered and Liquid Beverages segment delivered another quarter of high double-digit growth, with Nescafe strengthening its leadership in the coffee category and expanding household penetration.
 
The Prepared Dishes and Cooking Aids category registered strong double-digit growth, driven by accelerated volume gains in Maggi Noodles and continued momentum in Masala-ae-Magic.
 
The Milk Products and Nutrition division reported a mixed performance, with certain segments showing growth and others remaining muted, though underlying trends were improving.
 
Nestlé’s Pet Food business continued to scale rapidly, achieving its highest-ever turnover since integration, supported by new product launches under the Purina Friskies brand.
 
The Out-of-Home (Nestlé Professional) business maintained strong double-digit growth, with India emerging as the fastest-growing market in the Zone and the second-largest by size in Asia, Oceania and Africa.
 

Nestle India outlook

 
Nestle India remains focused on a “penetration-led volume growth strategy” and aims to strengthen its footprint across geographies and channels.
 
“Our strategy ensures accessibility of our products across diverse geographies and platforms. We will continue investing in brands, manufacturing capacity, and innovations that are bolder, bigger, and better,” said Tiwary.
 
He added that the company remains “Fast, Focused, Flexible,” and is committed to staying agile amid evolving market conditions.
 

Commodity outlook

 
Nestle India expects milk prices to soften after the festive season with the onset of the flush period. Coffee prices are likely to stabilise as upcoming crops in India and Vietnam appear normal. Cocoa markets are projected to rebalance as demand moderates, while edible oil prices may remain firm due to tight global supply-demand conditions.
 

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

