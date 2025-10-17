Stocks to watch, Oct 17: RIL, Infosys, Jio Fin, Wipro, Havells, Canara HSBC

Stocks to watch today, Friday, October 17: Weak global cues, Q2 results and primary market activity are likely to drive the mood of benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty50 today

Around 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 41.6 points at 25,614.5, indicating a negative start.

On Thursday, Sensex settled at 83,467.66, up 862.23 points or 1.04 per cent, and Nifty50 closed at 25,585.3, up 261.75 points or 1.03 per cent.

Asia-Pacific stocks were trading mostly lower Friday, tracking Wall Street losses amid renewed concerns over US regional banks and trade tensions.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES Nikkei slipped 0.37 per cent and the Topix eased 0.3 per cent. The ASX 200 dropped 0.6 per cent. Bucking the trend, Kospi rose 0.96 per cent and the Kosdaq gained 0.53 per cent.

In the US, stocks extended losses overnight as banking fears resurfaced. The Dow Jones fell 0.7 per cent, the S&P 500 shed 0.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.5 per cent. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to watch today Q2 results today: Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, LTTS, Dixon Technologies, JSW Energy, Havells India, Hindustan Zinc, Polycab India, Ujjivan SFB, UCO Bank, and AU SFB among others. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, PNB, ICICI Bank, IDFC FIrst Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, J&K Bank among other will report their Q2 results on October 18. IPO listing: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company will debut on the exchanges today.

JSW Infrastructure: Profit dips 2.8 per cent to ₹361 crore; revenue up 26.4 per cent Y-o-Y. JSW Energy: Subsidiary JSW Energy (Utkal) wins 400 MW, 25-year power supply deal with Power Company of Karnataka, effective April 2026. Vikram Solar: Profit soars 1,646 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹128.5 crore; revenue nearly doubles to ₹1,110 crore. Cyient: Profit drops 28.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹127.5 crore; revenue down 3.7 per cent to ₹1,781 crore. Metro Brands: Profit slips 3.9 per cent to ₹69 crore; revenue up 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y. CIE Automotive India: Profit rises 9.6 per cent to ₹214 crore; revenue up 11.1 per cent to ₹2,372 crore.

BEML: Signs Signs MoU with Kineco to collaborate on advanced composite manufacturing for aerospace and defence. Punjab & Sind Bank: Profit up 22.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹294.5 crore; gross NPA improves to 2.92 per cent. Board approves fundraise up to ₹8,000 crore via bonds and equity. Rallis India: Profit up 4.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹102 crore; revenue down 7.2 per cent to ₹861 crore. Sunteck Realty: Profit surges 41.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹49 crore; revenue up 49.3 per cent to ₹252 crore. PNB Gilts: Reports loss of ₹45.3 crore vs profit of ₹114.7 crore Y-o-Y.