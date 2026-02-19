Netweb share price zooms 20% in 3 sessions; buy, sell or hold?

Netweb

Technologies India extended the winning streak to the third straight session today with an intraday gain of nearly 10 per cent. The counter opened in the green at ₹3,399 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) versus the previous close of ₹3,374.40. The stock extended the opening gains and went on to make a high of ₹3,700. Around 10:40 AM,

Technologies shares traded firmly in the green to quote at ₹3,585 with 4.25 million equities changing

shares of India's largest supercomputing systems manufacturer have gained almost 20 per cent in just three trading

Analysts stay bullish

on the sharp rally in the stock, Nilesh Jain, head vice president of technical and derivatives research at Centrum Broking, said that

Technologies shares have given a breakout today and are trading well above all the long and short moving averages. Today, the counter has bounced after taking support at 100-day moving average which is around ₹3,370. "The overall structure looks positive with a support at ₹3,370, which should also be the stop loss from trading perspective. It is a buy on dip candidate. The stock could extend the rally towards ₹4,000. Above this, an upside can be seen up to ₹4,200," the analyst

Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking, said that Netweb is showing notable signs of strength after delivering a decisive breakout from a sideways range. The stock has rebounded firmly after taking strong support near its 100-Day EMA, which also coincided with a falling trendline resistance breakout. This confluence of technical factors indicates renewed buying interest and strengthening price structure.