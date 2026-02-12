Netweb Technologies down 4% in trade; 3.43 mn shares change hands on NSE

Netweb Technologies India shares slipped 4.4 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹3,014.1 per share amid large trades. At 12:06 PM, Netweb Technologies share price was trading 1.88 per cent lower at ₹3,096.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.57 per cent at 83,750.37. On BSE, 0.18 million shares were traded, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 3.43 million shares changed hands.

Netweb Technologies block deal

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, about 1.38 million shares or 2.4 per cent equity changed hands on NSE. The buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known.

Reports had suggested promoters — Sanjay Lodha, Navin Lodha, Niraj Lodha, and Vivek Lodha — were likely to sell up to a 3 percent stake in Netweb via block deals, with a likely offer size of ₹514.5 crore and a floor price of ₹3,027 per share. Check Q3 Results today BSE shareholding pattern suggests, in the December quarter, Sanjay Lodha held 28.3 per cent stake, Navin Lodha 14.15 per cent, Niraj Lodha 14.15 per cent, and Vivek Lodha held 14.15 per cent stake in the company. Total promoter holding stood at 71 per cent. Netweb Technologies Q3 results The company’s net profit in Q3 more-than-doubled year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹73.31 crore, as compared to ₹29.72 crore a year ago.