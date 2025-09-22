Netweb Technologies gains 6%, hits record high on securing ₹450 crore-order

Netweb Technologies share price was buzzing in trade on Monday, September 22, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 5.71 per cent to hit a fresh record high of ₹3,467.70 per share.

What sparked the rally in Netweb Technologies share price today?

Netweb Technologies share price zoomed after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹450 crore from one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions.

In an exchange filing, Netweb Technologies said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received the Purchase order for the supply of Tyrone AI GPU Accelerated Systems.” Under the terms of the order, the company will be responsible for the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure facility using the latest Tyrone AI GPUaccelerated systems. The estimated order value is approximately ₹450 crore, excluding applicable taxes. The order is expected to be executed by the end of FY26, the company said. Earlier this month, Netweb Technologies secured a ₹1,734 crore strategic order to power India’s sovereign AI infrastructure.

ALSO READ: TCS, Infosys: Time to sell IT stocks on Trump's H-1B visa salvo? Tech view Financially, in Q1FY26, Netweb Technologies reported an operating income of ₹301.2 crore, reflecting a robust year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 101.7 per cent compared to Q1FY25. Operating Ebitda rose to ₹44.8 crore, up 127.2 per cent Y-o-Y, with the operating Ebitda margin at 14.9 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹30.5 crore, marking a 100 per cent increase over Q1FY25, with a PAT margin of 10.1 per cent. Segment-wise, the AI Systems business saw exceptional growth, with income increasing 300 per cent annually, contributing 29 per cent to the company’s total operating revenue for the quarter.