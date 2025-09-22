Home / Markets / News / Netweb Technologies gains 6%, hits record high on securing ₹450 crore-order

Netweb Technologies gains 6%, hits record high on securing ₹450 crore-order

At 9:50 AM, Netweb Technologies share price was trading 5.20 per cent higher at ₹3,450.55. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.12 per cent lower at 82,525.51 levels.

Netweb Technologies India Limited is a fully Indian-owned and controlled OEM, specialising in high-end computing solutions (HCS).
Netweb Technologies share price was buzzing in trade on Monday, September 22, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 5.71 per cent to hit a fresh record high of ₹3,467.70 per share.
 
CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

What sparked the rally in Netweb Technologies share price today?

 
Netweb Technologies share price zoomed after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹450 crore from one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions.
 
In an exchange filing, Netweb Technologies said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received the Purchase order for the supply of Tyrone AI GPU Accelerated Systems.”
 
Under the terms of the order, the company will be responsible for the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure facility using the latest Tyrone AI GPUaccelerated systems.
 
The estimated order value is approximately ₹450 crore, excluding applicable taxes. The order is expected to be executed by the end of FY26, the company said. 
 
Earlier this month, Netweb Technologies secured a ₹1,734 crore strategic order to power India’s sovereign AI infrastructure.
 
Financially, in Q1FY26, Netweb Technologies reported an operating income of ₹301.2 crore, reflecting a robust year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 101.7 per cent compared to Q1FY25.  
Operating Ebitda rose to ₹44.8 crore, up 127.2 per cent Y-o-Y, with the operating Ebitda margin at 14.9 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹30.5 crore, marking a 100 per cent increase over Q1FY25, with a PAT margin of 10.1 per cent. 
 
Segment-wise, the AI Systems business saw exceptional growth, with income increasing 300 per cent annually, contributing 29 per cent to the company’s total operating revenue for the quarter.
 
Netweb Technologies India Limited is a fully Indian-owned and controlled OEM, specialising in high-end computing solutions (HCS). The company designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced computing infrastructure, including AI systems, high-performance computing (HPC) clusters, private cloud and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) platforms, high-performance storage, and data center servers. 
 
With deep-rooted indigenous R&D and complete in-house manufacturing capabilities, Netweb supports mission-critical workloads across sectors such as research, education, defense, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services. These capabilities position the company as a key partner in developing sovereign AI and computing infrastructure under transformative national initiatives like IndiaAI and Make-in-India.
 

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

