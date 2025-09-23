Netweb Technologies stock up 150% in 5 months; still worth your money?

Netweb TechnologiesCurrent Price: ₹3,417 Likely Target: ₹3,915 Upside Potential: 14.6% Support: ₹3,200; ₹2,915 Resistance: ₹3,460; ₹3,685 Given the sharp 150 per cent rally at the counter, Netweb Technologies stock looks favourably placed on technical charts across time-frames. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹3,200 levels; below which key bullish pivot as per the daily chart stands at ₹2,915 levels.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app