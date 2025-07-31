Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Jul 31 2025

Sales rise 101.72% to Rs 301.21 crore

Net profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 100.00% to Rs 30.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 101.72% to Rs 301.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 149.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales301.21149.32 102 OPM %14.8713.21 -PBDT44.9322.84 97 PBT41.6120.41 104 NP30.4815.24 100

First Published: Jul 31 2025

