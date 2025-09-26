Friday, September 26, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors shares rise 2% as JLR restarts operations after cyberattack

Tata Motors shares rise 2% as JLR restarts operations after cyberattack

Tata Motors shares snapped a two-day losing streak, and the stock dropped 5 per cent in two days as the JLR cyberattack rattled investors

Jaguar land rover/JLR

Tata Motors shares rose over 2 per cent | Image: Bloomberg

Sep 26 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Shares of Tata Motors rose over 2 per cent after the company informed that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) began a phased restart of operations after a cyberattack earlier this week. 
 
The auto maker's stock rose as much as 2.42 per cent during the day to ₹680.3 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 8 this year. Tata Motors' stock pared gains to trade 2 per cent higher at ₹677.3 apiece, compared to a 0.49 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:14 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak, and the stock dropped 5 per cent in two days as the JLR cyberattack rattles investors. The counter has fallen 8.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Tata Motors has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.49 trillion.  FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

JLR begins phased restart after cyberattack

Tata Motors on Thursday said Jaguar Land Rover has begun a controlled, phased restart of operations, with parts of its digital estate now restored following the recent cyber incident.
 
Earlier this week, Jaguar Land Rover faced a major cyberattack, with the company pausing production temporarily. Reports indicated that JLR could face losses of up to Euro 2 billion, an amount that could potentially wipe out its entire FY25 profit, as the company was not insured against such an attack. 

However, in a clarification on Thursday, the company said it has ramped up IT processing capacity for invoicing and is working to clear supplier payment backlogs. JLR’s Global Parts Logistics Centre, which supplies distribution hubs in the UK and overseas, is returning to full operations, ensuring retailers can continue servicing vehicles.
 
In addition, the financial system used to process vehicle wholesales is back online, enabling faster sales and registrations and improving cash flow. "These are important initial steps as our dedicated teams work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the UK Government’s National Cyber Security Centre and law enforcement to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner," the company said.  ALSO READ | L&T up 2%, outperforms market; here's why JM Financial sees more upside

Tata Motors Q1 results

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,003 crore for Q1FY26, down sharply by over 62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹10,587 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit declined more than 50 per cent from ₹8,556 crore in Q4FY25.
 
The fall in earnings was attributed to lower volumes across segments and a decline in JLR profits, which were impacted by US-imposed tariffs. The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1.03 trillion in Q1FY26, down 2.45 per cent from ₹1.06 trillion in Q1FY25.
 

Sep 26 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

