Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / News / New labour Codes raise Nifty 100 firms' wage bills by ₹17.6K crore

New labour Codes raise Nifty 100 firms' wage bills by ₹17.6K crore

IT, banking, aviation take biggest hit in Q3; 73 of 96 firms already counting the cost

New labour Codes
premium
Under the new Codes, basic pay must now constitute at least 50 per cent of an employee’s overall cost to company. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Krishna Kant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The recently implemented new labour Codes (NLC) dealt a sizeable financial blow to listed companies in the third quarter (October-December/Q3) of 2025-26 (FY26). A majority of India’s top-listed firms made provisions for additional costs arising from the NLC. 
Under the new Codes, basic pay must now constitute at least 50 per cent of an employee’s overall cost to company. Fixed-term employees are now eligible for gratuity after just one year of continuous service, compared with five years previously. Together, these provisions are expected to increase companies’ payouts for gratuity, social security, and retirement benefits. Most large listed companies made one-time financial provisions to account for higher gratuity obligations. 
The sectors hit hardest were information technology (IT) services, followed by banking, aviation, and large industrial companies such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, and JSW Steel. 
Tata Consultancy Services led the list, making a one-time provision of ₹2,128 crore for higher payouts under NLC. This represented 5.5 per cent of its salary and wage expenses in Q3FY26 and 16.1 per cent of its adjusted net profit for the quarter. (Adjusted net profit excludes one-time NLC-related provisions.) 
It was followed by L&T, which set aside ₹1,344 crore in Q3FY26, equivalent to 10.5 per cent of employee expenses and 32.8 per cent of its adjusted net profit. Infosys made a provision of ₹1,289 crore, while airline operator InterGlobe Aviation allocated ₹1,037 crore — 46 per cent of its employee expenses and half of its adjusted net profit for the quarter. 
In total, 73 of the 96 Nifty 100 companies in a Business Standard sample reported an NLC-related financial impact of ₹17,631.5 crore. Other companies are still assessing the full effect. The impact represented 7.9 per cent of these companies’ combined salary and wage expenses and 10.5 per cent of their combined adjusted net profit in Q3FY26. These 73 companies recorded combined salary and wage expenses of roughly ₹2.22 trillion and adjusted net profit of around ₹1.68 trillion. 
Within the Nifty 50 index, 41 of 49 companies reported a total NLC impact of ₹14,855 crore, equivalent to 7.7 per cent of their combined salary and wage bill and 10.6 per cent of adjusted net profit. These 41 companies recorded combined employee expenses of roughly ₹1.94 trillion and adjusted net profit of around ₹1.4 trillion. 
Some major index companies still evaluating the financial impact of the NLC include Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Coal India, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Enterprises, and Eternal. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Higher crude prices and expansion plans may weigh on OMC performance

Iran concerns jolt markets; Sensex, Nifty see worst fall since Budget

MSEDCL to demerge agri biz by April; IPO listing by end-2026

AI scare triggers worst FII fortnightly exit from IT stocks since July 2025

India AI Impact Summit: Dalal Street reacts to high-stakes partnerships

Topics :Industry NewsNew Labour CodesNiftyIndustry Report

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story