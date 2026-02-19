New labour Codes raise Nifty 100 firms' wage bills by ₹17.6K crore

The recently implemented new labour Codes (NLC) dealt a sizeable financial blow to listed companies in the third quarter (October-December/Q3) of 2025-26 (FY26). A majority of India’s top-listed firms made provisions for additional costs arising from the NLC.

Under the new Codes, basic pay must now constitute at least 50 per cent of an employee’s overall cost to company. Fixed-term employees are now eligible for gratuity after just one year of continuous service, compared with five years previously. Together, these provisions are expected to increase companies’ payouts for gratuity, social security, and retirement benefits. Most large listed companies made one-time financial provisions to account for higher gratuity obligations.