Higher crude prices and expansion plans may weigh on OMC performance

The gross debt is down 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹48,700 crore, and standalone debt-to-equity is at 0.85 times, with management saying further deleveraging is a priority. In Q3FY26, HPCL’s refining segment recorded an inventory loss of ₹540 crore, while marketing recorded an inventory gain of ₹14 crore. The government’s LPG subsidy of ₹7,900 crore may offset some LPG losses. The company has received LPG subsidy of ₹1,320 crore as part of the ₹7,900 crore compensation, to be disbursed in equal monthly instalments.
BPCL’s Q3FY26 operating profit was ₹11,700 crore, up 54 per cent year-on-year and up 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter, with strong GRMs and higher throughput partly offset by subdued marketing margins. There was a marketing inventory loss of ₹500 crore. The GRM was $13.3 per barrel, up 130 per cent year-on-year and up 23 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The net profit at ₹7,500 crore was up 62 per cent year-on-year and up 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter. BPCL received LPG subsidy of ₹1,300 crore, while Q3FY26 LPG under-recoveries were ₹470 crore, with cumulative LPG under-recoveries of ₹12,900 crore.