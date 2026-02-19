Higher crude prices and expansion plans may weigh on OMC performance

Refinery capacity may reach 310 million metric tonnes (MMT) by end-FY30 from 258 MMT currently, given ongoing projects by OMCs. Consumption of petroleum products rose to 181.6 MMT during April–December 2025 versus 178.6 MMT in the same period of 2024. Brent crude oil prices averaged $63.7 per barrel during Q3FY26, down from $69.1 in Q2FY26 and $74.7 in Q3FY25. But Brent was again above $70 by February 20 amidst tense Iran–US negotiations, and there was a small sell-off in OMC stocks.

Geopolitics apart, given slow global economic growth, there is likely to be crude oversupply through CY26. There may be a big surge in oversupply if there is a peace deal in Ukraine and Russian oil is out of sanction. It would also take outright conflict in West Asia to lead to supply disruptions, though there is a “tension premium”. If an Iran–US deal is reached, prices may drop again, maybe to $55 levels. Hence, most analysts and commodity traders expect OMCs to continue doing well, though geopolitics remains an overhang.