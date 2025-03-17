Home / Markets / News / New listings under pressure as three-month anchor lock-in period ends

New listings under pressure as three-month anchor lock-in period ends

According to market experts, the decline in newly listed stocks is a concern, as anchor investors may look to liquidate their holdings given the changing market dynamics

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING
Premium
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of recently listed companies Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) and One Mobikwik Systems plummeted on Monday as the three-month lock-in period for anchor investors expired. IKS shares fell 11.8 per cent, while Mobikwik declined 9 per cent.
 
However, Vishal Mega Mart and Sai Life Sciences, which also saw their anchor lock-in periods end, recovered from initial losses to post gains of 2 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.
 
According to market experts, the decline in newly listed stocks is a concern, as anchor investors may look to liquidate their holdings given the changing market dynamics.
 
“Most new listings have come off their peaks, and with anchor investors now free to sell, there's a risk of further downward pressure,” said a broker.
 
The BSE IPO index, which tracks the performance of newly listed companies, has declined 25 per cent over the past six months. The lock-in period for International Gemmological Institute India (IGI) shares ends on Tuesday, while nine other companies will see their lock-in periods expire later this month.
 
The lock-in period applies to 2-6 per cent of the equity shareholding in these companies. Half of the shares allotted to anchor investors are subject to a 30-day lock-in, and the remaining half is subject to a 90-day lock-in. Anchor investors are institutional investors such as mutual funds, insurance companies, and foreign portfolio investors. They are allotted shares a day before the IPO opens. 
  Change (%) Traded value (Rs cr)
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions -12 229
One Mobikwik -9 483
Sai Life Sciences 1 42
Vishal Mega Mart 2 441
Source: NSE, BSE
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's strict measures on options trading drive speculators out of market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex gains 341 pts, Nifty reclaims 22,500 as financial shares rally

Hero MotoCorp hits 16-month low, stock down 24% from Feb high; here's why

Investors may want India to lower ultra-long debt bond supply in FY26

Senco Gold share slips 10% on heavy volumes; tanks 71% from October high

Topics :MobiKwikBSEstock market trading

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story