NFO Alert! Nippon India launches Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF; check details

Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF: Nippon India Mutual Fund has launched the Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF, an open-ended exchange-traded fund that aims to replicate the performance of the Nifty 1D Rate Index. The new fund offer (NFO) opens today, July 16, 2025 and closes on Friday, July 18, 2025.

According to the scheme information document, the investment objective of the Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth is to seek to provide current income, commensurate with low risk while providing a high level of liquidity through a portfolio of Tri-Party Repo on Government Securities or T-bills/Repo & Reverse Repo as represented by Nifty 1D Rate index before expenses, subject to tracking error. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved.

The units of the scheme will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for ongoing trading within 5 working days from the date of allotment. During the NFO, investors can invest a minimum of ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. There is no entry or exit load, and there is no lock-in period. As per the risk-o-meter, the principal invested in the scheme will be at low risk. "Investment in Debt & Money Market Instruments is subject to price, credit, and interest rate risk. The NAV of the Scheme may be affected, inter alia, by changes in the market conditions, interest rates, trading volumes, settlement periods and transfer procedures," the AMC said in the SID.