Stock market today: Benchmark equity indices erased early losses and continued to trade range-bound after a volatile start to the week. While markets did gain momentum in the previous trading session, D-Street was back in the red on Wednesday.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Infosys, Asian Paints and SBI were among the top gainers. On the other hand, Eternal (Zomato), Sun Pharma, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were among the top losers.

Shares of HDB Financial Services hit a record low of ₹809.05 after the company reported a drop in profit levels to ₹569 crore in Q1FY25 from ₹582 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Shares of Dixon Technologies also gained heightened investor attention after the company announced another joint venture (JV), pushing share prices above 3 per cent.

'Wait and watch' mode

Uncertainty on the macroeconomic front continues to weigh on the markets, with analysts seeing limited chances of a breakout in the near term. While surprises on the earnings front or developments in trade tariffs could stir activity, investors largely remain in wait-and-watch mode. As for now, the overall sentiment continues to be cautiously optimistic.

"Given the current environment marked by uncertainty and elevated volatility, traders are advised to adopt a cautious 'wait and watch' approach, particularly with leveraged positions. Booking partial profits on rallies and employing tight trailing stop-losses is recommended," said Aakash Shah, technical research analyst at Choice Equity Broking.