Here's why Network 18 share price is buzzing in trade today; details here

Network 18 share price: Network 18 share price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, with the stock surging up to 14.78 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹64.12 per share.
Around 12:50 PM, Network 18 share price was trading near day's high levels, up 13.71 per cent at ₹63.52 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 82,611.27 levels.
Network 18 Q1 results
Network 18 posted a consolidated profit of ₹148.9 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), from a net loss of ₹195.4 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY25).
The company’s revenue from operations, however, fell to ₹467.9 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹3,140.9 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).
“Revenue for the quarter declined on a Y-o-Y basis as the base quarter had a healthy contribution of election-linked advertising,” the company said.
Network 18 also posted exception items of ₹150.6 crore in the quarter under review.
In other developments, Network18 emerged as the leading digital news network in India, reaching over 300 million users monthly across its native and social platforms.
It also retained its position as the country’s largest TV news network, with viewership share rising by 220 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by strong growth in regional markets.
The network continues to dominate in key categories, including Hindi and English general news, English business news, and Marathi. It holds a strong No. 2 position in the Bengali and Kannada segments as well.
Moneycontrol Pro remains India’s top subscription-based financial platform with over 1 million paid users, while Firstpost saw video views more than double Y-o-Y.
Strengthening its focus on premium content, Network18 also launched three new subscription products: CNBC-TV18 ACCESS, Moneycontrol Super Pro, and CNBC-TV18 Prime.
Adil Zainulbhai, chairman of Network18, said: "Another quarter of strong operating performance, however, persisting macro-economic headwinds meant that it did not translate into a commensurate financial performance. Our steady progress across operating metrics over the last few quarters is a testimony to our vision for the business and the strategic execution of our plans. Our new product launches highlight our forward-looking approach and our endeavor to continue diversifying our business and build new avenues of growth."
About Network 18
Network18 is a media conglomerate, with a vast portfolio spanning television broadcasting, digital content, print, and allied businesses.
As a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, Network18 holds a strong position in the country's media landscape.
Its broadcasting arm includes popular channels like CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz, and CNN-News18, along with a wide array of regional news channels that cater to diverse linguistic audiences across India.
The group also boasts a robust digital presence through platforms such as Moneycontrol, News18, and Firstpost.
Beyond news, its interests extend into entertainment via Viacom18, movies, mobile content, and e-commerce.
With its expansive reach across traditional and digital platforms, Network18 has cemented its status as a leading media and entertainment powerhouse in India.