NHPC up 3% as unit commissions 88 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Plant

NHPC share price: State-owned State-owned NHPC shares soared 2.92 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 82.93 per share on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The share of NHPC rose after the company announced that its arm, NHDC, has commissioned the full 88 MW capacity of the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Plant (FSPV), Unit-D located in the reservoir of the Omkareshwar project, Madhya Pradesh on October 29 with annual generation capacity of 204.58 MUs.

In an exchange filing, NHPC said, “It is to inform that NHDC Limited (a Subsidiary Company of NHPC Limited) has successfully commissioned the full 88 MW capacity of the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Plant (FSPV), Unit-D located in the reservoir of the Omkareshwar project, Madhya Pradesh on 29.10.2024 with annual generation capacity of 204.58 MUs.”

The project cost is Rs 589.16 crore, NHPC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the company is expected to generate annual revenue of Rs 65.87 crore.

NHPC Limited, a Government of India-owned company, is the country’s largest hydroelectric power development organisation, operating 25 power stations across 13 states. In addition to hydroelectric power, NHPC is involved in solar and wind energy generation.

The company offers a wide range of services, including project management, construction, consultancy, and power trading, along with design and engineering, procurement, and operational maintenance for power plants.

Furthermore, NHPC’s subsidiaries include NHDC Limited, Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited, and Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited.

The market capitalisation of NHPC is Rs 83,273.34 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.

The 52-week high of NHPC is Rs 118.45 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 49.20 apiece.

At 1:26 PM, NHPC shares were trading 2.17 per cent higher at Rs 82.32 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.44 per cent lower at 80,015.69 levels.