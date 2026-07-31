Nifty faces 24,600 hurdle; Sensex eyes 81,500 in August, say tech analysts

(Image source: Angel One)

BSE Sensex

"The on-going consolidation is also highlighted by the formation of a 4-Column Triangle on the Daily 1% × 3 Point & Figure chart, reaffirming the absence of a decisive directional breakout," explains Rathi.On the other hand, the successful defense of the upward-sloping trendline in the 23,600–23,550 band, which also coincides with the presence of a bullish gap support, reflects the emergence of strong buying interest at lower levels, says Rathi.This continues to provide stability to the broader market structure and keeps the longer-term outlook neutral to mildly constructive, he adds.Going forward, Rathi believes that a decisive breakout above the 24,600-mark would signal an intermediate shift in control towards buyers, while a subsequent move above 24,850 would confirm the resumption of the primary uptrend and potentially pave the way for a retest of the all-time highs.From trading levels perspective, the analyst flags 23,600 as a sacrosanct support for the Nifty."A breakdown below this level is likely to trigger an initial decline towards the 23,100 mark, where a major swing support is positioned. Any decisive breach of this support cluster would significantly weaken the technical structure and could pave the way for a deeper correction towards the sub-22,500 region," cautions Rathi.Last close: 77,928Support range: 77,000-76,000Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza has a cautiously optimistic view on the Sensex.