Nifty hits new high; Can it topple 20,000-mark? Here's what history hints

Historically, on an average the Nifty has spent around 363 days before scaling new peaks since the year 2000, shows data. This was largely due to a prolonged bear phase between January 2008 and March 2015.

The NSE Nifty 50 hit a fresh all-time high at 18,908.15 in intra-day trade on Wednesday June 28, 2023, after a gap of 142 trading days. Positive global cues, a strong rally in banking shares in the backdrop of HDFC-HDFC Bank merger and dip in crude oil prices boosted the market sentiment today.