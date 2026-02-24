Nifty IT hits 2-year low; Tech stocks slide up to 5% on renewed AI fears

The sell-off in India’s technology stocks extended on Tuesday, with the sectoral gauge slipping to a two-year low as renewed concerns around artificial intelligence (AI) weighed on sentiment.

This time around, the selling came after a report by Citrini Research outlined a scenario where Indian tech majors may see contract cancellations accelerating through 2027 as the marginal cost of AI coding agent collapses.

The report highlighted that India's IT services sector would see over $200 billion annually, the single largest contributor to the country's current account surplus and the offset that financed its goods trade deficit. The entire model was built on one value proposition: Indian developers cost a fraction of their American counterparts, the report said.

The Nifty IT index has lost over 19 per cent in CY26 as compared to a nearly 2 per cent dip in the Nifty 50 index during this period. Wipro, Coforge, LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, Infosys and TCS have been the top losers that slipped over 20 per cent. The correction has been driven by mounting investor concerns about the potential impact of AI on the sector’s growth outlook, with the launch of a new AI tool by startup Anthropic further clouding sentiment. A recent JP Morgan note said a section of the market is increasingly concerned that Indian IT firms could miss growth targets as AI-led efficiencies prompt clients to reallocate spending.