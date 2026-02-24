Nomura upbeat on private port players; bets on JSW Infra, Adani Ports

India’s domestic ports sector operates within a structurally favorable competitive landscape. Formidable entry barriers—including high capital intensity, extended project gestation periods, and complex regulatory requirements—limit the influx of new private players. Additionally, the specialized expertise required for efficient cargo handling and evacuation acts as a strong deterrent to fresh competition. Nomura expects these constraints to persist, allowing incumbent private operators to maintain their dominant market positions.

Financial superiority over state-run peers

Private port operators continue to outperform state-backed major ports by leveraging integrated operations, scale efficiencies, and higher levels of mechanisation. The absence of legacy liabilities, such as heavy pension obligations, further strengthens their balance sheets.

As a result, these players generate materially stronger financial metrics, including:

Operating margins: 55–60 per cent range.

Return on Capital Employed (RoCE): 12–13 per cent.

Valuation: Premium multiples compared to global peers, supported by a superior growth trajectory.

Structural shift to waterways

A key pillar of Nomura’s bullish stance is the ongoing modal shift in India’s logistics landscape. While roadways currently dominate with a 66 per cent share of freight, they remain less cost-efficient than railways and waterways.