Nifty IT index sinks 4%; HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Coforge down up to 10%

The Nifty IT index today crashed nearly 4 per cent in trade after weak quarterly numbers were reported by HCLTech. As of 11 AM, the index traded at 30,515, down 3.8 per cent. It was the biggest sectoral laggard. In contrast, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.5 per cent.

Among the 10 constituents of the index, 9 were trading in the red, with HCLTech being the worst-hit, down 10 per cent to ₹1,304. It was followed by Tech Mahindra, which lost over 5 per cent to quote at ₹1,424. Infosys, TCS, Coforge, and Persistent Systems were down in the range of 2 to 5 per cent each. Oracle Financial Services Software, however, bucked the trend as it gained 1.6 per cent. Why are IT stocks falling today?

IT stocks came under sharp selling pressure today after HCLTech’s Q4 results and weak growth guidance. Shashwat Singh, fundamental analyst, Bajaj Broking, said that IT stocks witnessed selling pressure after HCL Technologies reported Q4 results that fell short of market expectations and issued a relatively muted growth outlook for FY27. The weaker commentary on demand and near-term growth visibility triggered concerns around the sector’s earnings trajectory, leading to a sharp decline. At the same time, investor attention has now shifted to the upcoming results of Infosys, scheduled to be announced on April 23. "The market will closely track the company’s management commentary to gauge the broader demand environment and understand the potential headwinds facing the IT services sector going forward,” the analyst said. HCLTech Q4 results On Tuesday, HCLTech reported a 4.20 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹4,488 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26. The Noida-headquartered firm had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,307 crore in the same period of FY25. The firm's revenue from operations rose 12.34 per cent to ₹33,981 crore in Q4 FY26, up from ₹30,246 crore in Q4 FY25.

The management flagged a highly volatile demand environment shadowed by tariffs and softened discretionary spending. The management projected its FY27 revenue growth in the range of 1 per cent to 4 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms. The company attributed the broad band of guidance to market volatility, reduced discretionary spending, and two client-specific situations where it expects some ramp-downs. HCLTech CEO and MD C Vijayakumar termed the year as an uncertain demand environment. "During the quarter, our performance came below our expectations due to softness in certain parts of our business, due to lower discretionary spend and delayed decision making," he said.

JM Financial, ICICI Sec cut HCLTech targets Analysts at JM Financial said that HCLTech's revenues and margins were lower than expectations. Additionally, a softer revenue guidance than expected and the AI-driven deflation impact of 3–5% indicated by the management have likely raised concerns about overall industry growth for FY27. Analysts noted that the numbers were largely impacted due to pressure from discretionary cuts from two large US telecom clients and SAP programme discontinuations. The client ramp-downs (manufacturing and retail) will create around 50 bps FY27 growth headwind. The brokerage has lowered its target multiple to 18x (vs 19x earlier) and cut FY27-28E estimates by 1-2 per cent, given lower growth visibility. It has downgraded HCTech to 'Reduce' and trimmed the target price to ₹1,350 vs ₹1,440 earlier. The brokerage has maintain 'Hold' rating on HCLTech and trimmed the target to ₹1,370 vs ₹1,390 earlier. Persistent Systems posts soft Q4 earnings Similarly, Persistent Systems shares fell nearly 5 per cent to ₹5,099 after softer Q4 numbers. According to ICICI Securities, Persistent’s top line came in a tad short of consensus expectations; yet, its Q4 growth outpaced peers. Ebit margin came in below the estimates at 16.3 per cent, down 40 bps Q-o-Q, led by gross margin contracting 80 bps Q-o0Q. Despite high exposure to product engineering, a segment vulnerable to AI disruption, Persistent is successfully pivoting to capture AI-led revenue, the brokerage said. Growth leadership should continue into FY27, backed by healthy 21.6 per cent Y-o-Y CC deal ACV growth in FY26, strong correlation between ACV and revenue, and management's confidence in hitting a USD 2bn annualised revenue run-rate by end-FY27. The brokerage said that strong operational execution is already priced in and therefore, it has downgraded Tech Mahindra to 'Reduce' from 'Hold' on premium valuation, amid macro headwinds and potential AI-driven deflation risks. It has raised the target price marginally to ₹4,900 from ₹4,860 earlier. Nomura said that Persistent Systems missed its expectations on a few parameters. Persistent’s Q4 revenue came in at $436 million, up 3.4 per cent Q-o-Q in constant currency (CC), as compared to the expectation of 4 per cent. Ebit margin also missed the estimate by 40 basis points (bps) at 16.3 per cent. The brokerage has lowered Tech Mahindra's FY27-28F EPS by 2-4 per cent and retained its Neutral stance on rich valuation. It has cut the target price to ₹5,200 from ₹5,300 earlier. ICICI Securities said that HCLTech’s weak revenue guidance was driven by discretionary spend cuts in two telecom clients; budget cuts in one manufacturing and one retail client; AI-led deflation; weak exit run-rate; and challenging macro. It added that the risk of AI-led deflation intensifying further persists and therefore, it has cut EPS by 4 per cent/ 3 per cent on lower revenue estimates, partially offset by increased USD/INR exchange rate assumptions.The brokerage has maintain 'Hold' rating on HCLTech and trimmed the target to ₹1,370 vs ₹1,390 earlier.Similarly, Persistent Systems shares fell nearly 5 per cent to ₹5,099 after softer Q4 numbers. According to ICICI Securities, Persistent’s top line came in a tad short of consensus expectations; yet, its Q4 growth outpaced peers. Ebit margin came in below the estimates at 16.3 per cent, down 40 bps Q-o-Q, led by gross margin contracting 80 bps Q-o0Q.Despite high exposure to product engineering, a segment vulnerable to AI disruption, Persistent is successfully pivoting to capture AI-led revenue, the brokerage said. Growth leadership should continue into FY27, backed by healthy 21.6 per cent Y-o-Y CC deal ACV growth in FY26, strong correlation between ACV and revenue, and management's confidence in hitting a USD 2bn annualised revenue run-rate by end-FY27.The brokerage said that strong operational execution is already priced in and therefore, it has downgraded Tech Mahindra to 'Reduce' from 'Hold' on premium valuation, amid macro headwinds and potential AI-driven deflation risks. It has raised the target price marginally to ₹4,900 from ₹4,860 earlier. The brokerage has lowered its target multiple to 18x (vs 19x earlier) and cut FY27-28E estimates by 1-2 per cent, given lower growth visibility. It has downgraded HCTech to 'Reduce' and trimmed the target price to ₹1,350 vs ₹1,440 earlier.