Nifty key levels to watch on September 3; check top stock picks for today

Nifty View

The Nifty failed to surpass the nearest resistance of its 5-day DEMA (24613) on a closing basis. However, the fall from the highs is not a definitive sign that the bullish momentum has completely faded. A strong base near 24400 could lead to renewed demand at lower levels. For the trend reversal to be confirmed to the upside, a level above 24800 needs to be surpassed.

Buy BEML, CMP: ₹4,078 | Target ₹4,280 | Stop-loss: ₹3,840

Stock price has formed triple bottom formation near 3800 levels and bounced back. Stock is now placed above 50, 100 and 200 DEMA, suggesting positional uptrend. Price rise is accompanied by jump in volumes. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily chart.