Nifty may crash 1,000 pts if it closes below 25,372 today; check strategy

Here's a detailed outlook on the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Nifty 50Current Level: 25,360 Likely Target: 24,400 Downside Risk: 3.8% Support: 25,372; 25,100 Resistance: 25,630; 25,800; 25,950 In case the Nifty closes below 25,372 on November 7, it shall open the doors for a likely fall towards the 100-DMA, which stands at 25,100 levels, with interim support likely around 25,200 - wherein stands the 50-DMA. For the Nifty 50 index, 25,100-level shall be the next key level to watch out for, as break and sustained trade below the same can signal the possibility for a bigger correction towards 24,400 levels, suggests the weekly chart. This implies a downside risk of nearly 4 per cent or 1,000 points from here. On the other hand, in case, the Nifty manages to survive above 25,372, it shall attempt to bounce back and sustain above the 20-DMA in the near-term in order to negate the current tepid sentiment. Above which, resistance for the Nifty can be anticipated around 25,800 and 25,950 levels. "Roughly one-fourth of small-and midcap stocks (SMC) have corrected very badly and hence, liquidity has become tight for many retail investors, who largely invest in such stocks. Boom in IPOs has also chucked out a lot of liquidity from the markets, which is also impacting the overall sentiment," said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.
