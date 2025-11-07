GSK Pharma shares fall 3% as revenue misses expectations; Q2 breakdown here

Shares of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GSK Pharma) fell over 3 per cent on Friday after the pharma major reported a lower-than-expected top-line for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2-FY26).

The pharma major's stock fell as much as 3.07 per cent during the day to ₹2,525.4 per share, the second straight fall of over 3 per cent. The GSK Pharma stock pared losses to trade 3 per cent lower at ₹2,527.1 apiece, compared to a 0.60 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:30 AM.

Shares of the company fell for the third straight session, falling 6 per cent in the process, and currently trade at 1.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 0.05 per cent this year, compared to a 7.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. GSK Pharma has a total market capitalisation of ₹42,330.33 crore.

GSK Pharma Q2 results GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals reported a 1.98 per cent rise in net profit to ₹257.49 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with ₹252.50 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations declined 3.05 per cent to ₹979.94 crore from ₹1,010.77 crore a year earlier. Ebitda margin expanded by 250 basis points year-on-year to 34.3 per cent, supported by stable other expenses and lower employee costs, which declined 80 basis points as a share of sales. Ebitda rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹330 crore, slightly above the estimate of ₹320 crore. ALSO READ | KFC, Pizza Hut operator stock slips 3% after muted Q2 results; details here The topline was impacted by a fire incident at a major contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) plant and the goods and services tax transition. Operations are expected to stabilise from the second half of FY26, as the fire-related issues have been fully resolved, the management said.