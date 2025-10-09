Lupin, Granules: Which pharma stocks to buy, sell amid US tariff flip-flop?

Dr. Reddy's LabsCurrent Price: ₹1,260 Likely Target: ₹1,370 / ₹1,151 Upside Potential: 8.7% Downside Risk: 8.7% Support: ₹1,230 Resistance: ₹1,300 Dr. Reddy's Labs is seen testing support around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which also coincides with the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) around ₹1,230 levels.
Sun PharmaCurrent Price: ₹1,642 Likely Target: ₹1,400 Downside Risk: 14.7% Support: ₹1,622; ₹1,552 Resistance: ₹1,650; ₹1,668; ₹1,693 Sun Pharma stock has been trading below its 200-DMA since the breakdown on May 9. The 200-DMA hurdle stands at ₹1,693, with near resistance seen at ₹1,650 and ₹1,668 levels.
LupinCurrent Price: ₹1,976 Likely Target: ₹1,600 Downside Risk: 19% Support: ₹1,854; ₹1,785 Resistance: ₹2,007; ₹2,048 Lupin is likely to trade with a tepid bias as long as the stock quotes below ₹2,048, with interim resistance likely around its 200-DMA at ₹2,007 levels. On the downside, the support for the stock stands ₹1,854 levels in the form of the 100-WMA - a key moving average the stock has held above since May 2023.
CiplaCurrent Price: ₹1,511 Likely Target: ₹1,700 / ₹1,300 Upside Potential: 12.5% Downside Risk: 14% Support: ₹1,488; ₹1,459 Resistance: ₹1,575; ₹1,600 Cipla is seen testing the 200-DMA which stands at ₹1,488; below which the 100-WMA at ₹1,459 is likely to act as a key support for the stock. Cipla has been trading above the 100-WMA since June 2023.
Granules IndiaCurrent Price: ₹568 Likely Target: ₹670 Upside Potential: 18% Support: ₹538; ₹511 Resistance: ₹605; ₹640 Granules India looks favourably placed on the charts across time-frames. The near-term bias is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹538; below which the trend line support exists at ₹511.
