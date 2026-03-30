Nifty Midcap, Smallcap 100 sink over 2%; LG, Groww, Hind Copper down 6%

"If the war reaches a resolution and crude prices return to $70–80, the scenario would be similar to what it was a month ago," he said. Where is the buying opportunity? Within midcap and smallcap segments, the analyst said that investors need to be selective. There are still 15-20 stocks like Acutaas Chemicals, TD Power, Lumax Auto, and Bajaj Consumer, delivering relatively better performance in the current market. "These few companies have not corrected significantly during the recent market decline," he said. Additionally, after significant corrections over the last 18 months, valuations in some of the mid and smallcaps have become comfortable. 'Invest in mid, smallcaps via mutual funds' Sunny added that in case someone doesn’t have the ability to select stocks from the ID and small-cap segments, “mutual funds are the right way to invest and add units at lower NAVs.”

India depends on imports for approximately 85 per cent of its crude oil needs. This makes the southeast Asian country highly vulnerable to global oil price volatility. If crude prices remain at elevated levels for long, it could widen the country's current account deficit (CAD).According to Sunny, if crude oil continues to trade above $100 for three-four months, in that scenario, inflation may rise, import bills may face continued pressure, and this could weaken the currency further. Additionally, foreign institutional investors might accelerate outflows, putting further pressure on the markets.