Nifty Next 50 index hits 52-week high led by power, Adani group stocks

The Nifty Next 50 index hit a 52-week high at 71,438.50, gaining 1 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day led by power and Adani group stocks in an otherwise weak market.

At 11:45 AM; the Nifty Next 50 index was the top gainer among the indices eligible in derivatives, up 0.80 per cent at 71,386.20. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.68 per cent at 24,409.90.

The Nifty Next 50 index was quoting higher for the sixth straight trading day, and rallied 6.4 per cent. Thus far in the month of April, the index has outperformed by soaring 18.4 per cent, as against 9.3 per cent rise in the benchmark index. Nifty Next 50 index had hit an all-time high of 77,918 on September 27, 2024.

CATCH STOCK MARKET TODAY LIVE ABB India, Samvardhana Motherson International and Adani Power from the Nifty Next 50 index surged in the range of 5 per cent to 8 per cent in intra-day deals. Adani Energy Solutions, Siemens, Adani Green Energy, GAIL (India), Union Bank of India, United Spirits, Varun Beverages and CG Power and Industrial Solutions were up between 2 per cent and 4 per cent. Among individual stocks, ABB India hit a 52-week high of ₹7,820, as the stock soared 8 per cent on a healthy demand outlook. Thus far in the month of April, the stock of the heavy electric equipment company has rallied 31 per cent.

In India, data centre capacity has doubled, positioning India as the world’s fastest-growing markets for digital infrastructure. Capacity is projected to grow from ~1.5 GW in 2025 to 14 GW by 2035, representing a 20–24 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), driven by AI and cloud adoption. Total investments are expected to reach $70 billion over the same period. This environment creates opportunities for ABB’s high-efficiency electrical systems, power distribution solutions, digital monitoring tools, and automation platforms that support uptime optimize energy usage and enable scalable growth, the company said in its 2025 annual report. Meanwhile, energy demand in India continues to rise and is expected to grow further, with the country projected to account for more than 23 percent of global incremental energy demand by 2050. To support this increase, India is strengthening its energy systems through policy reforms, infrastructure expansion and the adoption of cleaner energy pathways.

READ | Nifty IT index sinks 4%; HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Coforge down up to 10% Meanwhile, India’s transmission and distribution (T&D) sector is emerging as one of the most compelling industrial growth themes, supported by a large domestic investment pipeline and rising global demand for power equipment. At the center of this cycle is the transformer value chain, particularly high-voltage equipment, which continues to benefit from capacity expansion, healthy pricing, and strong order visibility, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research. As power grids become more decentralized and renewable-intensive, customers increasingly require interoperable solutions that enhance stability, flexibility and operational visibility, areas where ABB’s integrated electrification and automation offerings continue to gain traction, the company said.Meanwhile, India’s transmission and distribution (T&D) sector is emerging as one of the most compelling industrial growth themes, supported by a large domestic investment pipeline and rising global demand for power equipment. At the center of this cycle is the transformer value chain, particularly high-voltage equipment, which continues to benefit from capacity expansion, healthy pricing, and strong order visibility, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

"The market during this highly volatile and uncertain phase is proving the importance of remaining invested. This month, so far, Nifty is up by 10 per cent. The broader market has outperformed with near 15 per cent returns in BSE 500. The uncanny ability of the market to surprise is evident from this. The surprising up moves in the market may happen from technical factors like short covering which was evident yesterday when market rallied despite subdued institutional activity,” said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited. The declaration of indefinite ceasefire by President Trump and Iran’s indifferent and suspect response to it means the uncertainty will continue. Anything can happen any time.