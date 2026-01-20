Nifty Outlook: Waiting for a rebound? Market experts reckon this

The NSE Nifty has declined over 3 per cent (800 points) from its record high of 26,373 hit on January 5, and is currently seen hovering around the 100-DMA. Here's what market experts have to say.

Nifty Outlook: Technical analysts expect a tepid trend as long as the NSE index remains below 25,800 - 29,000 zones.