Home / Markets / News / Nifty Pharma declines 2% after Donald Trump's 100% tariff on branded drugs

Nifty Pharma declines 2% after Donald Trump's 100% tariff on branded drugs

The index tracking domestic pharmaceutical stocks hit a low of 21,390 and then recouped some losses to end at 21,507

medical, pharma, research
Analysts said the decline was “sentimental”, noting that India’s exports to the US are primarily generic medicines, which may not be affected by the tariffs.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Nifty Pharma index ended 2.14 per cent lower on Friday after United States President Donald Trump announced a 100 per cent tariff on imports of branded and patented drugs effective October 1. 
The index tracking domestic pharmaceutical stocks hit a low of 21,390 and then recouped some losses to end at 21,507. As many as 17 of its 20 constituents ended with losses. Among the top losers were Laurus Labs (down 7.2 per cent), Biocon (down 4.8 per cent), and Zydus Lifesciences (down 4.4 per cent). 
The US is India’s largest market for pharmaceutical exports, accounting for over a third of the total volume, mostly of cheaper generic drugs. 
Analysts said the decline was “sentimental”, noting that India’s exports to the US are primarily generic medicines, which may not be affected by the tariffs. 
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India’s largest drugmaker by revenue and the heaviest stock on the index, fell about 2.6 per cent. Sun Pharma markets patented drugs, including Ilumya, a psoriasis treatment approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The firm also has a contract manufacturing unit through European Union partners for specialty drugs, where a 15 per cent tariff applies to EU exports to the US, according to Vishal Manchanda, equity analyst at Systematix Group. 
“The impact on Sun is not very meaningful,” he said. “It may be between 1 per cent to 3 per cent of ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation).” 
“There is a general worry that CDMO (contract drug manufacturing organisations) might be impacted as the US moves manufacturing in-house,” Manchanda said. 
“Uncertainty remains whether complex generics and biosimilars will face future tariffs,” said ICICI Securities analyst Pankaj Pandey in a note on Friday. 
 
With inputs from Reuters

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian markets may underperform for the next 2 quarters: Jio BlackRock AMC

Premium

Govt to borrow ₹6.77 trillion in H2; share of ultra-long-term bonds reduced

SME listing euphoria fades in 2025 as regulatory oversight sharpens

Explained: Accenture Q4 beats estimates, but Indian IT outlook stays tepid

Indices see steepest weekly fall in seven months as FPI selling rises

Topics :Donald TrumpNifty PharmaTrump tariffsMarketsPharma sectorPharma exports

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story