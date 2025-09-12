Consolidated Construction share price: Consolidated Construction Consortium shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, September 12, 2025, with the stock hitting the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹22.24 per share.

Around 1:10 PM, Consolidated Construction shares continued to trade at 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹22.24 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.42 per cent higher at 81,892.84 levels.

What triggered the northward move in the stock price today?

Consolidated Construction Consortium shares surged after the company announced that it had secured new orders worth ₹180 crore from multiple clients.

ALSO READ: Infosys share buyback: Here's a look at India's biggest share repurchases In an exchange filing, Consolidated Construction said, “We, Consolidated Construction Consortium limited, are happy to announce that we have bagged 180 crore orders from various clients under Buildings and Factories (B&F) Division from July 12, 2025 to till date September 11, 2025).

Consolidated Construction said the orders were booked under its Buildings and Factories (B&F) division between July 12, 2025, and September 11, 2025, covering a total construction area of 13.50 lakh square feet. The order book includes a commercial building in Kochi, Kerala worth ₹76 crore; Industrial buildings in Tirunelveli and Chennai, Tamil Nadu worth ₹29 crore; Institutional buildings in Bengaluru, Karnataka worth ₹56 crore; Car parking maintenance in Delhi worth ₹9 crore; a hotel building in Mysuru, Karnataka worth ₹10 crore. The orders are expected to be executed in the Financial Year 2025-26 (FY26). Financially, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), Consolidated Construction Consortium Limited reported revenue from operations of ₹51.3 crore, compared with ₹28.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Total expenses rose to ₹74.4 crore from ₹37 crore a year ago.