Home / Markets / News / Stock markets to remain closed on Jan 15 for Maharashtra civic elections

Stock markets to remain closed on Jan 15 for Maharashtra civic elections

Trading in the equity segment, derivatives, commodity and electronic gold receipts would remain closed

stock market, BSE
stock market, BSE. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 6:48 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, January 15, on account of the Maharashtra civic polls, according to BSE and NSE.

Trading in the equity segment, derivatives, commodity and electronic gold receipts would remain closed.

In a circular on Monday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), "notified Thursday, January 15, 2026, as a trading holiday in the capital market segment on account of Municipal Corporation Election in Maharashtra".

Earlier, the bourse had stated that it would observe January 15 as a settlement holiday, while trading would be open on the day.

Separately, BSE also announced that trading will remain closed on January 15 due to the Municipal Corporation Election.

In total, exchanges usually have around 15 trading holidays in a year, apart from regular weekly closures on Saturdays and Sundays.

On January 10, the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday for January 15 in Mumbai for civic polls. The holiday will apply to government and semi-government offices, corporations, boards, public undertakings, banks and central government offices within the jurisdiction of the civic bodies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India gold ETF holdings surge to 95 tonnes, sixth highest globally

Dollar slides, gold hits record as Trump escalates fight with Fed

Stock market close: Sensex snaps 5-day losing run on US trade talk hopes, up 302pts; Nifty at 25,790

Gujarat Ambuja Exports rebounds 10% from intra-day low; nears 52-week high

Hindustan Zinc share price rises on silver's record rally; should you buy?

Topics :MaharashtraBSENSEMarket news

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story