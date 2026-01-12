Stock markets to remain closed on Jan 15 for Maharashtra civic elections

The stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, January 15, on account of the Maharashtra civic polls, according to BSE and NSE.

Trading in the equity segment, derivatives, commodity and electronic gold receipts would remain closed.

In a circular on Monday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), "notified Thursday, January 15, 2026, as a trading holiday in the capital market segment on account of Municipal Corporation Election in Maharashtra".

Earlier, the bourse had stated that it would observe January 15 as a settlement holiday, while trading would be open on the day.

Separately, BSE also announced that trading will remain closed on January 15 due to the Municipal Corporation Election.