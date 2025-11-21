Home / Markets / News / Why did Kesar India share rise 3% in overall weak market? Find out here

Why did Kesar India share rise 3% in overall weak market? Find out here

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Kesar India share price today: Kesar India share price was buzzing in trade on Friday, November 21, 2025, in an overall weak session, with the scrip rising up to 2.94 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹875 per share.
 
At 10:30 AM, Kesar India share price was trading at day’s high of ₹875 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.47 per cent at 85,230.98 levels.
 

What led to the rise in Kesar India share price today?

 
Kesar India shares edged higher after the company said it has sold a parcel of land in Mauza Takli, Tahsil Hingna, Nagpur, to Godrej Properties through an agreement executed on November 20, 2025.
 
In an exchange filing, Kesar India, said, “This is to inform you that the Company has sold land situated at Mauza Takli, Tahsil Hingna, District Nagpur, by executing an Agreement for sale on November 20, 2025. 
 
The land sale was completed for a total consideration of around ₹115.71 crore, 
 
“The proposal for the sale of the said land is pursuant to approval of the shareholders of the Company vide Postal Ballot dated November 08, 2025,” the company said 
 

Kesar India Q2 results 

 
Kesar India reported a revenue of ₹29.85 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY26), from ₹50.96 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).
 
The company’s expenses dropped to ₹28.48 crore in Q2FY26, as against ₹30.56 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
Kesar India profit stood at ₹1.1 crore in the September quarter of FY26, as against ₹16.48 crore in the same quarter last year. 
     
Kesar India, a Nagpur-based real estate developer, specialises in luxury residential and commercial projects under the Kesar Lands brand. Founded in 2003 as Kesar Impex (India) Pvt. Ltd., the company is a member of CREDAI, IGBC and the Builders Association of India. Its operations span the full project cycle, from land acquisition and planning to construction and marketing, with a focus on affordable luxury housing.
 

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

