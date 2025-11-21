Why did Kesar India share rise 3% in overall weak market? Find out here

Kesar India share price today: Kesar India share price was buzzing in trade on Friday, November 21, 2025, in an overall weak session, with the scrip rising up to 2.94 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹875 per share.

At 10:30 AM, Kesar India share price was trading at day’s high of ₹875 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.47 per cent at 85,230.98 levels.

What led to the rise in Kesar India share price today?

Kesar India shares edged higher after the company said it has sold a parcel of land in Mauza Takli, Tahsil Hingna, Nagpur, to Godrej Properties through an agreement executed on November 20, 2025.

In an exchange filing, Kesar India, said, "This is to inform you that the Company has sold land situated at Mauza Takli, Tahsil Hingna, District Nagpur, by executing an Agreement for sale on November 20, 2025. The land sale was completed for a total consideration of around ₹115.71 crore, "The proposal for the sale of the said land is pursuant to approval of the shareholders of the Company vide Postal Ballot dated November 08, 2025," the company said Kesar India Q2 results Kesar India reported a revenue of ₹29.85 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY26), from ₹50.96 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).